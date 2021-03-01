28843 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, March 1, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 1, 2021

Brunswick Appoints Arbuckle as Marine Autonomy Technology Lead

Brunswick Corp. named Jason Arbuckle to a newly formed role of Marine Autonomy Technology Lead.

Brunswick Corp. named Jason Arbuckle to a newly formed role of Marine Autonomy Technology Lead.

Brunswick Corporation, in a move to to build on its ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification & Shared Access) strategy to develop solutions to further improve boater experiences, named Jason Arbuckle to a newly formed role of Marine Autonomy Technology Lead.  

Arbuckle joined Mercury Marine in 1997 and has since advanced through the company, working to lead some of the company’s many award-winning innovative technology solutions.  Throughout his career, Arbuckle has been instrumental in the development of helm software for Mercury Marine products from single engine to six engine vessels and has been granted more than 45 patents related to marine control systems. Most notably, he led Mercury’s Vessel Control Team to develop AutoPilot systems, SkyHook, BowHook and DriftHook, as well as the vessel control software efforts for Starfish 1 and 2.

Arbuckle has a BS, MS and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and contributes his time and talent to students entering the field at the Naval Post Graduate School, the US Navy, MIT providing guidance on their Philos autonomous vessel, as well as, student SAE projects at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

Related News

(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Starts Giving COVID-19 Vaccinations

Future Prospects of Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines by Sea

 Greg L. Harner (Photo: Callan Marine)

Callan Marine Hires Harner as COO

 (Photo: CMA CGM)

CMA CGM to Expand LNG-powered Fleet to Transpacific Route

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int