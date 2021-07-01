Bruhns Named President of Herbert Engineering

Herbert Engineering Corp. (HEC) appointed Hendrik Bruhns to succeed Spencer Schilling, who formally stepped down as the company's president on July 1.

Bruhns had been serving as an executive vice president and manager of business development for HEC since January 1, 2021, and he has served on the HEC board since 2009. A trained naval architect. Bruhns comes from an 11-year commitment as president of the HEC affiliate and maritime software firm, Herbert-ABS Software Solutions LLC. He started his professional career at MEC Marine Equipment & Consulting and later he joined the Stability Department of Germanischer Lloyd, heading the department from 2002-2008.

Bruhns’ focus will be the continuation of HEC’s offerings in naval architecture, consulting services for ship-design and vessel acquisition, structural and ship stability analysis and risk-and-repair assessments. He will also continue to serve Herbert-ABS Software Solutions LLC as board director, and when necessary, will support Michael Newton, recently appointed as president of the software company. His position as chairman of the board for HEC’s Shanghai company will also remain unchanged.

Spencer, who has worked for HEC for 38 years, 14 of them as president, will remain as a member of the HEC board of directors and remain active in the company, although at reduced levels, to further support the management transition.