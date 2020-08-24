28784 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 24, 2020

Brown to Succeed Marsh as CEO at Lloyd's Register

LR's Board said that Nick Brown, 45, currently Marine & Offshore Director, will succeed Marsh as Group CEO and join the LR Group Board on January 1, 2021.

LR's Board said that Nick Brown, 45, currently Marine & Offshore Director, will succeed Marsh as Group CEO and join the LR Group Board on January 1, 2021.

After 14-years at Lloyd's Register (LR), including five years as group CEO, Alastair Marsh announced that he is stepping down from his role and will retire from the Lloyd’s Register group board on December 31, 2020. 

LR's board said that Nick Brown, currently Marine & Offshore Director, will succeed Marsh as group CEO and join the LR group board on January 1, 2021. 

“Alastair is an exceptional business leader who has transformed the company during his tenure, delivering on a five-year modernization and cultural change strategy," said LR Chairman, Thomas Thune Andersen. "Following the significant investment in new systems and processes, LR is a far more agile and customer-focused organization, with a strong growth platform in innovative digital services, whilst also achieving greater operational excellence."

On Brown’s appointment, Andersen added, “The board is delighted to appoint Nick as group CEO at this natural inflexion point in our business cycle and strategic roadmap. As the company writes its next chapter, this is a logical time for change and Nick has all the right qualities to lead us to further success.”

