Subscribe
Search

Bleecker Street Group Acquires Marine Learning Systems

November 6, 2023

© Yakov Stavchansky / Adobe Stock
© Yakov Stavchansky / Adobe Stock

Software holding company Bleecker Street Group (BSG) announced the acquisition of Marine Learning Systems, an eLearning technology and services provider.

Marine Learning Systems is a trailblazer in introducing eLearning methodologies to the maritime sector, providing solutions to enhance learning outcomes and increase safety for maritime customers including the largest cruise, ferry and workboat operators.

As part of the Bleecker Street Group, Marine Learning Systems will join a growing portfolio of maritime software businesses. 

Chad Mitchell, CEO of Bleecker Street Group, said, “We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Marine Learning Systems. The addition of their best-in-class customers, industry-leading technology solutions, and culture of customer-obsession will significantly strengthen our position in the global maritime sector. We are poised for continued growth and success, supported by the addition of Marine Learning Systems to our portfolio.”

Murray Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Marine Learning Systems, said, “I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we join the Bleecker Street Group family. With their permanent commitment to our vision, we have the potential to accelerate growth, and our drive to build state of the art technology. For our customers, this acquisition means a partner with an even more solid foundation and an increased ability to serve.”

Technology Education/Training Mergers & Acquisitions Software

Related Logistics News

© batman6794 / Adobe Stock

NYC Exploring Ways to Move More Freight Via Waterways
(Photo: Cavotec)

Cavotec Wins €6.65 Million Shore Power Order
The P2XFloater can be positioned anywhere renewable energy costs are low, resulting in the production of extremely cost competitive green ammonia. Source H2Carrier.

The Power of Offshore Molecule Production
Copyright structuresxx/AdobeStock

Lies, Damn Lies, and Inextinguishable Lore – EV Fires
(Image: Konecranes)

Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane Ordered for New Norwegian...
© ricjacynophoto.com / Adobe Stock

Holland America Line Completes Shore Power Connectivity...

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

In Brazil's Amazon, Cargill Grains Ports Meet Local Resistance

In Brazil's Amazon, Cargill Grains Ports Meet Local Resistance

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

UK: King Puts Live Export Ban Back on Agenda

UK: King Puts Live Export Ban Back on Agenda

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Bunkers First HSFO-Biofuel in Korea

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Bunkers First HSFO-Biofuel in Korea

Study Highlights Ammonia Bunkering Potential of Australia’s Pilbara

Study Highlights Ammonia Bunkering Potential of Australia’s Pilbara

ONE Acquires Terminals on US West Coast and in Rotterdam

ONE Acquires Terminals on US West Coast and in Rotterdam

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News