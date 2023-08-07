Subscribe
Blast Injures 10 Near Grain Silos at Turkish Port

August 7, 2023

© tanitost / Adobe Stock
At least 10 people were injured on Monday when an explosion rocked grain silos near the port of Derince in western Turkey, prompting an investigation into its cause, Kocaeli Governor Seddar Yavuz said.

An explosion occurred around 2:40 p.m. (1140 GMT) near Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silos, Yavuz said.

"Initial evaluations show that an explosion occurred due to wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo," Yavuz said.

"We were told that it is technically possible that a blast could occur due to compression of wheat dust, but we are investigating every possible reason".

Two of the injured are in serious condition in hospital, and everyone has been accounted for, he added.

The Ministry of Transportation said no ships were damaged due to the explosion.


(Reuters - Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Louise Heavens)

Ports Europe Infrastructure Safety & Security Dry Bulk

