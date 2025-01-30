Subscribe
Bionetix Launches BIO-ECO-WASH Probiotic Cleaner

January 30, 2025

(c) Bionetix Adobestock
(c) Bionetix Adobestock

Bionetix announced the release of a new cleaning concentrate for use in sensitive environments! BIO-ECO-WASH is a low foaming formula that combines natural surfactants with probiotics for effective cleaning, degreasing, and surface prep in a variety of industrial and marine applications. 

With BIO-ECO-WASH, industrial users can boost cleaning power while reducing their environmental impact.

  • Using the Power of Nature to Clean Sensitive Environments

Surfactants are a critical component of cleaners, loosening particles of dirt and grime so they are easier to rinse away. By using naturally derived surfactants in BIO-ECO-WASH, Bionetix minimizes the danger of polluting the environment with synthetic surfactants. But the benefits of nature do not stop there. BIO-ECO-WASH also contains probiotics—beneficial microorganisms that enhance cleaning performance by digesting contaminants such as grease and other organic deposits. These probiotics continue working even after the initial application, providing residual cleaning on the treated surface and in the downstream rinsewater.

  • A Probiotic Cleaner for Many Surfaces

Because of its ability to digest grease and organic materials, BIO-ECO-WASH is suitable for use in tough industrial environments, where it can be used to clean machinery, tools, engines, and production equipment. Even so, it can also be used safely on a variety of surfaces, including linoleum, PVC, laminate, wood, fiberglass, and stone. These characteristics make BIO-ECO-WASH suitable for use in many marine and transportation cleaning applications:

  1. Boat interiors and exteriors
  2. Docks, pontoons, and other floating surfaces
  3. Mooring bollards
  • “Green” Chemistry for Light or Heavy-Duty Cleaning

BIO-ECO-WASH is a liquid concentrate that can be diluted in water as much as 1:40 for general cleaning applications or as little as 1:10 for heavy-duty cleaning power. This makes BIO-ECO-WASH ideal for large commercial or industrial cleaning accounts or for formulators repackaging green cleaners for consumer use. Whether that means cleaning a boat, or prepping a dock for painting, BIO-ECO-WASH is here to help minimize environmental impact while boosting cleaning power.

