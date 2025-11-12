BioNatur Plastics Introduces Cargo Wrap for US Market

BioNatur Plastics' anaerobic biodegradable and 100% recyclable stretch wrap is now available to U.S. manufacturers and cargo operators at a similar price to conventional plastic films.

Chris Paladino, President and Chief Executive Officer, BioNatur Plastics, said a strategic change in BioNatur’s production process means that shippers and logistics providers can adopt the biodegradable wrap with little or no impact on operating costs, while meeting current compliance requirements and future-proofing against tightening international environmental standards, including European Union Scope 2 and 3 emissions reporting and forthcoming U.S. disclosure standards.

“By matching the cost of conventional stretch wrap, we are making the sustainable option the obvious one,” said Paladino. “US manufacturers and cargo operators exporting to the European Union can protect their cargo and their reputation by switching to a film that performs the same, remains recyclable in the normal polyethylene recycling stream, but biodegrades in a fraction of the time.”

BioNatur stretch wrap biodegrades in an anaerobic environment, which includes most landfills.

It contains a one percent load of a proprietary, food-safe, organic additive that attracts anaerobic bacteria and allows them to digest the plastic polymer without leaving microplastics or harmful residues.

Earlier this year, BioNatur established a European manufacturing partnership, enabling local production at price parity with traditional films and ensuring supply to operators across both regions.



