Baseblue Launches Bunker Fuel Supply Service at Point Lisas Port

Baseblue launched a new bunker fuel supply service at Point Lisas Port, Trinidad, a major maritime hub in Trinidad, comprised of four key terminals: Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation (PLIPDECO), Savonetta, Yara Trinidad, and Phoenix Gas. Baseblue's new supply service will primarily focus on PLIPDECO and Savonetta terminals, where the local supplier's storage tanks (VLSFO 20,000 & LSMGO 10,000) are based.

The bunker fuel supplied by Baseblue is sourced from refineries in the U.S. Gulf.

The introduction of this service marks a departure from the traditional reliance on barge deliveries, offering a more efficient and environmentally friendly solution.