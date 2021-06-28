28887 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 28, 2021

Baltic Dry Index Hits 11-year High

© masterskuz55 / Adobe Stock

© masterskuz55 / Adobe Stock

Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index , tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, hit a more than 11-year peak bolstered by firmer rates across vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was up 69 points, or 2.1%, at 3,324, its highest level since June 2010

The capesize index edged up 34 points, or 0.9%, to 4,021.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased $279 to $33,348.

Iron ore futures in Asia rose on Monday, supported by a steady decline in portside stockpiles of the steelmaking ingredient in China.

The panamax index was up 185 points, or 5.1%, at 3,827 points, the highest since June 2010.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, rose $1,673 to $34,447.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose 22 points to 2,899.


(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Seher Dareen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Related News

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 © Alexey Novikov / AdobeStock

Shipbuilding Numbers Stay Suppressed; Containerships Remain a Bright Spot

 © kaninstudio/AdobeStock

China Crude Processing Spikes to All-time High

 Image courtesy Wilson Sons

Wilson Sons Eyes Opportunities in Gas

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Jack Up Barge Master

● Stem Shipmanagement LLC. ● Izmail, Ukraine

Full-time, Tenure Track Professional Maritime Engineering Faculty

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int