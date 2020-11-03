28807 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 3, 2020

Baltic Index Hits Over Four-month Low

© alexmina / Adobe Stock

© alexmina / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index fell to a more than four-month low on Tuesday as weak demand from China dragged down vessel rates across all segments.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, was down 21 points, or 1.6%, at 1,263, its lowest since mid-June.

The lack of demand from China has pulled out freight rates from a period of little movement seen in the third quarter and sent prices to multi-month lows, said Peter Sand, the chief shipping analyst at BIMCO.

"It all hinges on demand from China," he said, referring to the demand outlook for vessels.

The capesize index fell 33 points, or 1.7%, to 1,862.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $270 to $15,445.

Iron ore retreated after a five-day rally as port inventories of the steelmaking ingredient climbed to their highest since February.

The panamax index was down 25 points, or 2%, at 1,250, hitting a three-month low.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, fell $221 to $11,252.

The supramax index eased 11 points to 932.


(Reporting by Asha Sistla; Editing by Ramakrishnan M., Aditya Soni)

Related News

© Stphanie / Adobe Stock

In Beirut Port, All of Lebanon’s Ills Are Laid Bare

 © Amarinj / Adobe Stock

Thai Exports May Drop 7% This Year

 Historical growth and prospects of gas investment for short-, medium- and long-term ($ billion). Source: GECF Secretariat, based on data from the GECF GGM

Rolling the Dice in Chaos: The Prospects of Investment in the Gas Industry

 P-O Sverlinger, CEO, MMT Group (Photo: Credit MMT)

MMT Appoints Sverlinger CEO

 Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

President, Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int