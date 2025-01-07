Subscribe
Search

Baltic Index Falls Again as Capesize, Supramax Disappoint

January 7, 2025

(c) Eugene / Adobestock
(c) Eugene / Adobestock

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, extended declines on Tuesday, hurt by falling rates across the capesize and supramax segments.

The index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, lost 28 points to 1,015 points. The capesize index was down 72 points to 1,218 points.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased by $594 to $10,102. Iron ore futures hit seven-week lows, weighed down by rising stocks of the steelmaking ingredient and disappointment over a lack of further monetary stimulus in top consumer China.

The panamax index was unchanged at 1,061 points. Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, edged down $1 to $9,547.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index shed 11 points at 856 points.

Bulk Carriers Ports Coastal/Inland Cargo

Related Logistics News

(c) Muhammad_313 Adobestock

USCG's MERPAC announces Advisory Committee Meeting
Veterans Memorial Plaza in Anacortes pays tribute to America's war veterans. Merchant Mariners who served during war time are now represented in the plaza. (Photo: Richard Walker)

A tribute to our nation’s Fourth Arm of Defense
(c) Stock87 / Adobestock

Baltic Index Ticks Up as Large Bulkers Post Gains
The Panama Canal (c) Sea Ragen / Adobestock

Trump Threatens to Retake Control of Panama Canal
(c) Tanco

Tanco adds $8.2 million to IA Port Investments
Höegh Autoliners' Höegh Aurora, the world's largest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessel, was featured as a Great Ship of 2024 by Maritime Reporter & Engineering News. Image courtesy Höegh Autoliners

Car Carrier Vessel Market Outlook for '25 is Bearish

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Shipbuilding: Container Ship Order Book Soars to New Heights

Shipbuilding: Container Ship Order Book Soars to New Heights

Japanese Leaders Reflect on “The Year of the Snake”

Japanese Leaders Reflect on “The Year of the Snake”

ACL Doubles 2025 Capacity in Alaska

ACL Doubles 2025 Capacity in Alaska

Achilles acquires GRMS assets, Strengthens North American presence

Achilles acquires GRMS assets, Strengthens North American presence

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

South Korea's NOFI purchases about 65,000 T of feed wheat, traders claim
Data shows that India's power output growth in 2024 is the slowest since pandemic.
Utair Boeing 737 makes emergency situation landing in Moscow, Russian agencies say