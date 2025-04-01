Subscribe
Search

Baltic Index Down for Sixth Straight Session

April 1, 2025

© yaniv / Adobe Stock
© yaniv / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index, which monitors rates for vessels moving dry bulk commodities, fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, pressured by lower rates across all vessel segments.

The main index .BADI, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax, and supramax shipping vessels, was down 11 points at 1,587, its lowest since March 12.

The capesize index .BACI fell 25 points to 2,440, a near one-month low.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels .BATCA, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, lost $208 to $20,234.

Iron ore futures prices rebounded as growing demand for the steelmaking ingredient in top consumer China outweighed trade war concerns from upcoming U.S. tariffs.

White House aides have drafted plans for tariffs of about 20% on most of the $3 trillion of goods imported annually to the U.S., the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to announce reciprocal tariffs that have global businesses, consumers and investors fretting about an intensifying global trade war.

The panamax index .BPNI eased 2 points to 1,499.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels .BPWT, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain, was down $22 at $13,489.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index .BSIS dropped 5 points to 983.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Bulk Carriers Cargo Tariffs

Related Logistics News

Copyright Postmodern Studio/AdobeStock

Tariffs Bite: Venezuela Oil Loading Slows
© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

U.S. Wants Black Sea Ceasefire
Courtesy BIMCO

Weak Demand Drives China Coal Imports Down 15%
Copyright Postmodern Studio/AdobeStock

Proposed Port Fees Could Choke U.S. Coal, Ag Exports
Performance Shipping Inc. enters sale and leaseback agreement for LR2 Aframax tankers. Credit: Adobe Stock/Vladimir

Performance Shipping Inc. enters sale and leaseback...
© masterskuz55 / Adobe Stock

China Targets US Soybeans, Lumber After Trump Tariffs

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Crowley to Install LNG-Fueled Microgrid at Puerto Rico Terminal

Crowley to Install LNG-Fueled Microgrid at Puerto Rico Terminal

Low Water Hampers Rhine Shipping

Low Water Hampers Rhine Shipping

Baltic Index Down for Sixth Straight Session

Baltic Index Down for Sixth Straight Session

Venezuela's Oil Exports Fall After US Imposes More Tariffs

Venezuela's Oil Exports Fall After US Imposes More Tariffs

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Maguire: US natural gas prices prepare for the impact of tariff crossfire on US prices
The US will no longer impose a 7-year export deadline for LNG projects, as set by Biden
Shipbuilder Austal shares ride military spending wave and defy market decline