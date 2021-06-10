Bahri Moves Up to #40 on Forbes Middle East Top 100

Bahri is featured in Forbes Middle East’s list of the top 100 companies for 2021, advancing 36 spots to #40.

Despite operating amid uncertain market conditions, Bahri continued to grow through several multi-pronged initiatives to improve its operational efficiency, technological competencies, service offerings, geographical presence, and fleet strength.

As a result, Bahri attained a huge increase of 153 percent in its annual net profit in 2020, with the revenue increasing by 28 percent compared to the preceding year. Furthermore, by significantly improving its ranking this year on the ‘Forbes ME’s Top 100 Companies in the Middle East’ list – from 51 in 2020 and 76 in 2019 – Bahri has reiterated its commitment to delivering quality-driven services and attaining sustained revenue growth and customer satisfaction.

“Bahri’s improved position on Forbes ME’s top 100 list recognizes our sustained growth and efficiency at all levels as well as our growing market presence," said Eng. Abdullah Aldubaikhi, Chief Executive Officer, Bahri. "We are proud to be one of the topmost logistics and transportation companies in the region to make it to the list, once again proving our industry-leading capabilities and underlining our commitment to excellence. I thank our team members for their invaluable contributions to our continued success.”