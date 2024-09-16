US Awards Nearly $300 Million to Support Ferry Upgrades

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has unveiled nearly $300 million in grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law aimed at transforming and expanding ferry systems across the United States. This substantial investment will support the modernization of ferry services, which are vital for millions of Americans.

Each year, ferries facilitate approximately 56 million trips nationwide, playing a crucial role in transporting people and goods, bolstering local economies, and providing essential connections for communities with limited transportation options.

“Ferries serve Americans who depend heavily on this form of transit because of where they live—and the Biden-Harris Administration is making sure people have access to more reliable, cleaner ferry service,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These funds will make it easier for Americans to move about their day while also protecting the rivers and waterways they depend on economically.”

The FTA’s grants will support 18 projects across 14 states. These initiatives will focus on various improvements, including the replacement of outdated vessels with electric ferries that cut greenhouse gas emissions, expansion of ferry fleets, and the construction of new terminals and docks. Notably, eight of the funded projects will advance environmentally friendly propulsion technologies, such as electric ferries and charging infrastructure.

“This historic funding for FTA’s Ferry Programs will enhance ways for people to travel by water,” said FTA Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. “We applaud ferry agencies for taking the big step toward electrification, increasing reliability, and bringing their aging ferry systems into a state of good repair.”

The funding is divided among three competitive grant programs:

FTA’s Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program : Allocates $194 million to four projects in two states to improve ferry services in rural areas.

: Allocates $194 million to four projects in two states to improve ferry services in rural areas. FTA’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program : Provides $56.3 million to eight projects in seven states for new ferry services, and the repair and modernization of vessels, terminals, and facilities in urban areas.

: Provides $56.3 million to eight projects in seven states for new ferry services, and the repair and modernization of vessels, terminals, and facilities in urban areas. FTA’s Electric or Low Emitting Ferry Program: Grants $49 million to six projects in five states for the acquisition of electric or low-emission ferries, promoting cleaner alternatives and energy storage systems.

The projects selected for funding were chosen from 43 eligible proposals totaling $638.7 million in requests. This funding, part of the largest investment in public transit in U.S. history, is set to enhance ferry services, modernize aging infrastructure, and promote low-emission technologies across the country, the FTA said.

State Project Sponsor FTA Ferry Program Project Description Amount Alaska Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Rural Ferry The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities will receive funding to install system-wide wireless connectivity to its ferry vessels to allow access to the internet between ports. The project will enhance the travel experience for customers and improve operational efficiency for the entire ferry system. $5,000,000 Alaska Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Rural Ferry The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities will receive funding to build a new ferry to replace a 60-year-old vessel. The new ferry, which will feature a diesel-electric propulsion system, will serve rural southwest Alaska, improving service, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and preserving a vital transit lifeline. $106,418,096 Alaska Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Rural Ferry The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities will receive funding to improve operations on the Alaska Marine Highway System, which runs 3,500 miles and serves more than 30 communities with limited transportation options. The federal support will add service to remote communities and improve the condition and quality of passenger ferry service. $66,050,400



California Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District Electric/Low-Emitting The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District will receive funding to buy a new low-emission ferry to replace an older vessel nearing the end of its useful life. The new ferry will reduce emissions, enhance service and reliability for passengers, and relieve congestion on Bay-area roads by providing a viable alternative to congestion. $4,900,000 California San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) Electric/Low-Emitting The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) will receive funding to build two, new electric ferry vessels to support the agency's emission free ferry service between downtown San Francisco, Treasure Island and Mission Bay. The project will reduce congestion and provide fast, clean, and reliable ferry service to growing neighborhoods with limited street access. $11,514,000 Delaware Delaware River and Bay Authority Electric/Low-Emitting The Delaware River Bay Authority will receive funding to buy a new diesel-hybrid ferry to replace a vessel originally built in 1981 as part of daily transit services on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry route. Upgrading to a hybrid vessel will provide more environmentally sustainable ferry service between Cape May, NJ and Lewes, DE. $20,000,000 Florida Jacksonville Transportation Authority Passenger Ferry The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will receive funding to buy a new diesel hybrid-electric ferry to provide service between the city of Jacksonville and surrounding communities. The new vessel will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote environmental sustainability and provide a seamless, safe, reliable, and efficient connection for residents and visitors to northeast Florida, including rural Nassau County. $15,600,000 Georgia Chatham Area Transit Electric/Low-Emitting Chatham Area Transit will receive funding to buy new electric charging stations to support its Savannah Belles Ferry fleet. The project will improve the efficiency of the fleet, including two new diesel-electric hybrid vessels that are expected to join the fleet later this year. $691,000 Illinois Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) Electric/Low-Emitting The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) will receive funding to buy a new a battery-electric ferry, charging equipment to support a zero- emission vessel along the Mississippi Riverfront, and to make land-side improvements. The project will improve service, reliability, and state of good repair and improve air quality for passengers taking the ferry across the Mississippi River between Illinois and Iowa's Quad Cities. $8,000,000 Louisiana Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District (PPHTD) Passenger Ferry The Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District (PPHTD) will receive funding to replace two ferry landing barges on the Belle Chasse-Scarsdale evacuation route as well as a maintenance barge. The project will improve safety and general state of repair as the PPHTD provides vital east-west ferry service for Plaquemines Parish residents and commuters from St. Bernard and Jefferson Parishes. $4,732,022 Massachusetts Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority/City of Quincy MA Passenger Ferry The city of Quincy, MA, in partnership with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) will receive funding to modernize the Squantum Point Park Ferry Pier with a new pier, float and ramp system. The project aims to enhance regional maritime transportation, connecting Quincy, Boston, Milton, Weymouth, Braintree, and other communities to downtown Boston's employment, healthcare and other services. $4,224,246 Maryland Anne Arundel County, Maryland Electric/Low-Emitting Anne Arundel County will receive funding to buy electric vessels to initiate new ferry service between Annapolis, the city of Baltimore and Matapeake Park. The proposed service would accommodate workers, residents and visitors and use existing port facilities at all three locations. $3,895,000



Maine Maine Department of Transportation Rural Ferry The Maine Department of Transportation will receive funding to modernize rural ferry terminals in the towns of Lincolnville and Islesboro that were originally built in 1959. This project will provide the infrastructure needed to support the future operation of a new hybrid electric vessel that will service these communities. The improvements will include expanded docking space for safe and efficient boarding and charging equipment. $16,568,000 New Jersey NJ TRANSIT Passenger Ferry New Jersey Transit will receive funding to install new equipment that will build resilience at the New York Waterway Weehawken Ferry Maintenance facility. The wave attenuator will play a critical role in preventing waves, high tides and floods from harming vessels and impacting service. $6,328,309 New York County of Suffolk, NY, Department of Public Works Passenger Ferry Suffolk County, in partnership with Cross Sound Ferry Services, will receive funding to modernize its ferry terminal to maintain passenger safety and ensure a state of good repair. $1,120,000 New York New York City Department of Transportation Passenger Ferry



The New York City Department of Transportation will receive funding to improve its maintenance capabilities at its Staten Island Ferry St. George Terminal. The funding will enhance passenger safety and improve state of good repair. $5,750,000 Virginia Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation Passenger Ferry The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will receive funding to modernize the passenger ferry slips at its Jamestown Scotland Ferry Facility to maintain passenger safety and ensure a state of good repair. $5,048,650 Washington Kitsap County Public Transportation Benefit Area Authority Passenger Ferry Kitsap Transit will receive funding to buy a new ferry to replace an older vessel that operates between Kingston, WA and downtown Seattle. The project will improve service and reliability on a critical route to jobs, schools, doctors, and other essential services. $13,500,000







