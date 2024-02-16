Australia’s ITC Places Order to Konecranes for Seven Electric RMG Cranes

Intermodal Terminal Company (ITC) has ordered seven Konecranes Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes for its new Somerton terminal in north Melbourne, Australia.

The delivery, scheduled to take place between April and September 2025, also includes seven Konecranes Remote Operating Stations (ROSs).

Wholly owned and backed by Aware Super, one of Australia’s leading superannuation funds managing $170 billion on behalf of its 1.1 million members, the ITC aims to assemble a national portfolio of terminals with its first being the $400 million development of Somerton Intermodal Terminal (SIT).

ITC aims to capitalize on Australia’s shift towards rail freight from trucking for the benefit of the community, environment, and supply chain.

The new terminal will be split between an Inner Terminal equipped with four RMGs, and an Outer Terminal equipped with three RMGs. The Konecranes ROSs will be divided between the terminals in the same way.

“ITC chose Konecranes as the company wanted a reliable partner to provide and service equipment at its new Melbourne intermodal terminal. This is the beginning of a strong partnership, with Konecranes now well-positioned to support ITC’s future plans for national expansion in intermodal terminals,” said Klaus Woeste, Konecranes Regional Sales and Service Director Oceania.

Konecranes and ITC are now also discussing a service agreement for the new Melbourne intermodal terminal.