Subscribe
Search

Australia’s ITC Places Order to Konecranes for Seven Electric RMG Cranes

February 16, 2024

(Credit: Konecranes)
(Credit: Konecranes)

Intermodal Terminal Company (ITC) has ordered seven Konecranes Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes for its new Somerton terminal in north Melbourne, Australia.

The delivery, scheduled to take place between April and September 2025, also includes seven Konecranes Remote Operating Stations (ROSs).

Wholly owned and backed by Aware Super, one of Australia’s leading superannuation funds managing $170 billion on behalf of its 1.1 million members, the ITC aims to assemble a national portfolio of terminals with its first being the $400 million development of Somerton Intermodal Terminal (SIT).

ITC aims to capitalize on Australia’s shift towards rail freight from trucking for the benefit of the community, environment, and supply chain.

The new terminal will be split between an Inner Terminal equipped with four RMGs, and an Outer Terminal equipped with three RMGs. The Konecranes ROSs will be divided between the terminals in the same way.

“ITC chose Konecranes as the company wanted a reliable partner to provide and service equipment at its new Melbourne intermodal terminal. This is the beginning of a strong partnership, with Konecranes now well-positioned to support ITC’s future plans for national expansion in intermodal terminals,” said Klaus Woeste, Konecranes Regional Sales and Service Director Oceania.

Konecranes and ITC are now also discussing a service agreement for the new Melbourne intermodal terminal.

Ports Australia/NZ Infrastructure Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

(Credit: VINCI)

HAROPA Begins Work on Shore Power Connections at Le Havre...
(Photo: Inland and Coastal Marina Systems)

New Breakwater Installed to Support CTVs Berthing at Port...
(Photo: Port Canaveral)

Port Canaveral Adds Second Mobile Harbor Crane
(Credit: MOL)

Kobe-Osaka Port Launches Demo of Hydrogen-Powered Crane
(Credit: Huisman)

Huisman Secures Port Order for Automated Stacking Cranes
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Set to Open New Waterfront Park

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

Australia’s ITC Places Order to Konecranes for Seven Electric RMG Cranes

Australia’s ITC Places Order to Konecranes for Seven Electric RMG Cranes

ONE Announces Asia Pacific 1 Service

ONE Announces Asia Pacific 1 Service

Stena Line Commences Dublin-Liverpool Freight Route

Stena Line Commences Dublin-Liverpool Freight Route

WSC Proposes Green Balance Mechanism

WSC Proposes Green Balance Mechanism

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News