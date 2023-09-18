Australia and Germany to Collaborate on Green Hydrogen

Australia’s Tasmanian Government has signed a Joint Declaration of Intent with the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, in Germany, to collaborate on green hydrogen development.

Minister for Energy and Renewables, Guy Barnett said the government has a plan to drive renewable energy generation in the Australian State: “Strengthening Tasmania’s cooperation with international partners like Bremen in the field of green hydrogen development is in line with actions under the Tasmanian Renewable Hydrogen Action Plan and the Tasmanian Green Hydrogen International Engagement and Export Strategy,” Barnett said.

The Tasmania-Bremen Joint Declaration of Intent identifies the following priority areas for cooperation:

• Research, innovation and development

• Hydrogen and wind energy industry and business development

• Remote applications (polar and offshore)

• Adaptation to the consequences of climate change

• Hydrogen export/import opportunities.

Barnett said Tasmania’s Renewable Hydrogen Action plan sets out the vision to become a leader in large scale green hydrogen production by 2030 to meet both domestic and export demand.

“These priority areas will help Tasmania to further establish international supply chains to advance our economy, job opportunities, skills, hydrogen technologies as well as provide new opportunities for trade in sectors ancillary to the hydrogen industry buildout,” he said.

“The Tasmanian Government knows that Tasmania is well placed, with our 100% renewable electricity, abundant water supplies and excellent port infrastructure to seize these important opportunities with international partners.”

The Joint Declaration of Intent with Bremen follows two green hydrogen Memoranda of Understanding signed with the region of Flanders, in Northern Belgium, in 2022 and with the Port of Rotterdam in 2021.

Bremen and its port city Bremerhaven have an ambitious hydrogen agenda that is aligned with Tasmania’s green hydrogen vision. "The goal of this international cooperation is to further advance and develop green hydrogen technologies,” said Kristina Vogt, Bremen Senator for Economic Affairs, Ports and Transformation.

“A close exchange of knowledge and experience with Tasmania in the field of research, innovation and development will achieve this. Notably, Tasmania is clearly committed to green hydrogen. Global collaboration is needed to achieve a green energy transition. Our partnership can therefore be another building block for an extremely positive development of the hydrogen economy in Northern Germany.”



