Subscribe
Search

Argentina to Privatize Paraguay-Parana Waterway

November 19, 2024

© Ari Manuel/Wirestock / Adobe Stock
© Ari Manuel/Wirestock / Adobe Stock

The Argentine government will call for a national and international public tender to privatize its stretch of the Paraguay-Parana waterway through a 30-year concession, cabinet chief Guillermo Francos said on Tuesday.

The waterway, a natural river corridor that extends through the Parana and Paraguay rivers, is a key transport route to the sea from inland areas of Paraguay, Bolivia and southern Brazil.

Argentina uses the 3,400 km-long (2,100 mile-long) waterway to move nearly 80% its foreign trade, including its massive farm exports such as processed soybeans, corn and wheat.

Francos said the concession would include the dredging and buoying of the Paraguay and Parana rivers and would call for the participation of the world's top river-maritime operators.

The cabinet chief said privatization would entail significant upgrades to the trade route, including new satellite and radar systems for ship tracking and new signage and control measures aimed at fighting drug trafficking.


(Reuters - Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Sarah Morland and Kylie Madry)

Government Update Infrastructure Global Trade

Related Logistics News

Port of Charleston (c) Nataliya Hora / Adobestock

SC Ports: Box Volume Steady, Rail Expands
Panama Canal (c) Searagen / Adobestock

ACP: Panama Canal Could Double Box Transits
Panama Maritime Flag CREDIT AdobeStock BlackMac

Panama to Cancel Flags on US-sanctioned LNG ships
Suez Canal Shipping CREDIT Adobestock Hladchenko Viktor

Suez Canal Looks to Expand
Port of Vancouver: CREDIT ADobestock haseg77

Canada west coast ports shutdown enters second day
CREDIT: JAK

The (Greener) Waterfront: A Fresh Perspective

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Argentina to Privatize Paraguay-Parana Waterway

Argentina to Privatize Paraguay-Parana Waterway

Trump Picks Duffy to be DOT Chief

Germany Preps for More FSRU Vessels

Germany Preps for More FSRU Vessels

HII Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

HII Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Plane CEO states CFM engine supplies achievable, however tight
Xi asks Germany's Scholz to help resolve issue of EU tariffs on Chinese EVs
Algeria buys durum wheat in tender, traders state