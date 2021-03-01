Ardmore to Manage Four Carl Büttner Chemical Tankers

Cooperation strengthens chemical platform; underpins strategy to operate more sustainable, non-fossil fuel cargoes

Ardmore Shipping Corporation announced a new partnership with Carl Büttner, taking on the commercial management of four chemical tankers on behalf of the Bremen-based shipowner.

The vessels Aurelia, Avalon, Apollo and Admiral are 24,000 deadweight tonne (DWT) chemical tankers, and will operate alongside Ardmore’s own chemical tanker fleet. This move signals a doubling of the number of similar sized chemical tankers under Ardmore’s management.

Gernot Ruppelt, chief commercial officer, Ardmore Shipping, said, “This move also reflects our belief in the significant growth potential for more sustainable, non-fossil fuel cargoes, which already makes up 25% of our business. The energy transition is driving greater demand for non-fossil cargoes. In joining forces with Carl Büttner, we have strengthened our platform when it comes to meeting customers’ needs for the movement of chemical cargoes, which will benefit both partners mutually.”

“We believe there is a lot of aligned thinking between Büttner and Ardmore,” said Thorsten Mackenthun, managing director, Carl Büttner. “There is a strong match between our chemical tankers and Ardmore’s global presence and strong track record in the chemical and vegoil markets.”

Ardmore Shipping also owns and operates six chemical tankers (25-37,000 DWT), bringing the total number of chemical tankers under Ardmore’s management to ten, in addition to their large fleet of IMO 2/3 medium range tankers.