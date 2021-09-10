FMC Announces National Shipper Advisory Committee Membership

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) on Thursday announced the membership of its newly formed National Shipper Advisory Committee.

The committee is comprised of 24 members, evenly divided between those who export cargo from and those who import cargo to the United States, that will advise the commission on policies relating to the competitiveness, reliability, integrity and fairness of the international ocean freight delivery system.

“The current freight transportation challenges have illustrated how prescient my colleague Rebecca Dye was in recommending to Congress that it establish this Shipper Advisory Committee at the FMC. I and the other commissioners need rapid access to the perspectives of importers and exporters on the ground dealing with the realities of ocean shipping every day. We also need them to meet and help guide our efforts and those outside the FMC to improve the system and make it easier, fairer and more efficient to American shippers. I am truly grateful to all of those who volunteered to serve on what I know will be an invaluable committee,” said FMC Chairman Daniel B. Maffei.

Committee members will serve until December 31, 2024.