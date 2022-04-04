Anglo-Eastern Launches Fleet Performance Center in Mumbai

Hong Kong-based ship management company Anglo-Eastern announced it has opened a fleet performance center within its Mumbai office.

The Anglo-Eastern Fleet Performance Center (AEFPC) has been established to drive optimal performance by identifying trends and translating data into proactive human interventions aimed at improving overall fleet safety, performance, regulatory compliance, predictive maintenance, and safe navigation, the company said.

The center will leverage data gathered from day-to-day vessel performance monitoring by technologies such as Wӓrtsilӓ’s Fleet Operations Solution (FOS), among others. A 16-foot, state-of-the-art video wall allows real-time monitoring of vessels and weather conditions around the world, with the option to display alerts, updates, system feeds and external websites, as well as host video conference calls.

Staffing the center is a team of industry performance specialists, engineers, nautical experts and analysts, led by Vipin Achan, Head of Performance. The team has been piloting the initiative since July 2021, with measurable cost savings and benefits, Anglo-Eastern said.