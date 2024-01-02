Subscribe
Search

AMSA Warns of Counterfeit Pilot Ladders

January 2, 2024

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock
© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has issued as Pilot Advisory Note advising coastal pilots and pilotage providers about the existence of counterfeit pilot ladders and associated certification.

In March 2019, one of AMSA’s Port Marine Surveyors identified a pilot ladder onboard a vessel which appeared to be non-compliant with the pilot transfer requirements. The associated inspection certificate presented at the time of the AMSA inspection, suggested that the ladder was made by Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance.

China Classification Society (CCS) was subsequently asked to carry out an investigation with the manufacturer.

The reply received from CCS indicated that another company had apparently purchased ladders manufactured by the Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance. This company then copied the product and created fake certification for it. They have then sold the counterfeit products to customers who thought they were purchasing the genuine item.

CCS also indicated that the fake pilot ladder inspection certificate did not include various anti-counterfeiting features and marks of authenticity which are included in genuine CSS marine product and type approval certificates.

AMSA has been advised that as a result of this recent investigation, the Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance has taken legal action against Shenzhen Import & Export Company for producing fake copies of their products.  

“Where a person suspects that the pilot transfer arrangement provided is unsafe, they should refuse to use the arrangement until it is made safe by the master and crew and report the circumstances to AMSA and their employer,” says AMSA.

AMSA says it will endeavour to follow-up to determine the cause and actions taken. Where a ship is not calling into an Australian port, AMSA will follow up with the flag State.

Ports Marine Equipment Regulation Pilots

Related Logistics News

Image Courtesy Green Instruments A/S and Danish Technological Institute

New Tech to Monitor a Ship's Black Carbon Emissions
(Image: Port NOLA)

$73.77 Million Grant a Boost for Port NOLA & Inland...
(Photo: Port of Antwerp-Bruges)

Belgian and Houston Partners Ink Energy Transition MOU
(Photo; The Northwest Seaport Alliance)

Tacoma, Seattle Ports Ink Deals for Navigation Improvement...
(Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

Georgia Ports Authority Outlines Infrastructure...
(Image: DEME)

DEME wins Saudi Arabia Dredging Contract

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

Video

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Logistics News

AMSA Warns of Counterfeit Pilot Ladders

AMSA Warns of Counterfeit Pilot Ladders

US Was Top LNG Exporter in 2023 as Hit Record Levels

US Was Top LNG Exporter in 2023 as Hit Record Levels

Germany Builds up LNG Import Terminals

Germany Builds up LNG Import Terminals

Ethiopia Signs Pact to Use Somaliland's Red Sea Port

Ethiopia Signs Pact to Use Somaliland's Red Sea Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News