AMSA Warns of Counterfeit Pilot Ladders

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has issued as Pilot Advisory Note advising coastal pilots and pilotage providers about the existence of counterfeit pilot ladders and associated certification.

In March 2019, one of AMSA’s Port Marine Surveyors identified a pilot ladder onboard a vessel which appeared to be non-compliant with the pilot transfer requirements. The associated inspection certificate presented at the time of the AMSA inspection, suggested that the ladder was made by Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance.

China Classification Society (CCS) was subsequently asked to carry out an investigation with the manufacturer.

The reply received from CCS indicated that another company had apparently purchased ladders manufactured by the Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance. This company then copied the product and created fake certification for it. They have then sold the counterfeit products to customers who thought they were purchasing the genuine item.

CCS also indicated that the fake pilot ladder inspection certificate did not include various anti-counterfeiting features and marks of authenticity which are included in genuine CSS marine product and type approval certificates.

AMSA has been advised that as a result of this recent investigation, the Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance has taken legal action against Shenzhen Import & Export Company for producing fake copies of their products.

“Where a person suspects that the pilot transfer arrangement provided is unsafe, they should refuse to use the arrangement until it is made safe by the master and crew and report the circumstances to AMSA and their employer,” says AMSA.

AMSA says it will endeavour to follow-up to determine the cause and actions taken. Where a ship is not calling into an Australian port, AMSA will follow up with the flag State.



