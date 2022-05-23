28968 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Monday, May 23, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 23, 2022

Ammonia-Fueled Tug Key Plank in Yokohama's Plan To Be a Carbon Neutral Port

Image of A-Tug. Image courtesy NYK

NYK Line, IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd., and ClassNK signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with City of Yokohama for the acceptance of an ammonia-fueled tugboat (A-Tug) at the port of Yokohama.

The conclusion of this MoU is part of the Green Innovation Fund project within Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for the development of vessels equipped with a domestically produced ammonia-fueled engines, adopted in October 2021 for NYK Line and IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd.

The ammonia fueled tug is part of the City of Yokohama's plan for becoming a carbon neutral port.

The parties will work in collaboration with City of Yokohama toward the development and demonstration of A-Tug (scheduled for fiscal 2024).

