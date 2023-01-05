Subscribe
Search

AiP for Ammonia Floating Storage and Regasification Barge (A-FSRB)

January 5, 2023

Image of A-FSRB (courtesy of NYK Line)
Image of A-FSRB (courtesy of NYK Line)

ClassNK issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia floating storage and regasification barge (A-FSRB) jointly developed by NYK Line, Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (NSY), and IHI Corporation (IHI), reportedly the world's first AiP for A-FSRBs handling ammonia as cargo.

Ammonia, which does not emit CO2 during combustion, has attracted attention for its use in thermal power plants and other applications as a potential fuel for decarbonization, while the development of onshore facilities for storage and regasification is a challenge. The A-FSRB jointly developed by NYK Line, NSY, and IHI this time is an offshore floating facility that can receive and store ammonia that has been transported via ship as a liquid, warm and regasify ammonia according to demand, and then send it to a pipeline onshore. According to three companies, the A-FSRB offers the advantages of shorter construction time and lower costs in comparison to the construction of onshore storage tanks and regasification plants. In fact, the A-FSRB is expected to speed up the adoption of fuel ammonia and contribute to its wider use as a lower-environmental-impact next-generation fuel.

ClassNK carried out the design review of the A-FSRB in line with its Part PS of Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships and Guidelines for Floating Offshore Facilities for LNG/LPG Production, Storage, Offloading and Regasification. Currently, there are no international regulations for floating storage and regasification facilities when the cargo is ammonia, and it is expected that the unique requirements of ammonia will have to be reflected in the design. Therefore, the companies and ClassNK conducted a comprehensive risk identification of various contingencies and worked to identify technical issues from the initial study stage. The risk identification was conducted using the gap analysis method, which identified differences between conventional ships and offshore floating facilities (heavy oil, LNG, etc.) and evaluated the impact of such differences. Based on its review and the risk identification results, ClassNK issued the AiP for the A-FSRB.

Technology Shipbuilding Naval Architecture Marine Engineering Activity Classification Ammonia Green Ammonia Approval in Principle Green Ports

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Mika Vehviläinen (Photo: Cargotec)

Cargotec CEO Vehviläinen to Retire in 2023
©Excelerate Energy's FSRU Exemplar - Photo courtesy Excelerate Energy

FSRU Exemplar Set to Arrive at Finland's Inkoo Port on...
(Image: A.P. Moller - Maersk)

Maersk Lines Up More Green Methanol Fuel Supply in the US
Photo: Propane Education & Research Council

Got Propane?
©2022 VSTEP BV

New Maritime Simulator aims to Open Access


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News