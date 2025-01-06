Subscribe
Search

Amid Falling Suez Canal Revenue, Egypt to get $1.2 bln IMF Boost

January 6, 2025

A view of typical Suez Canal Shipping traffic. (c) AdobeStock / Hladchenko Viktor
A view of typical Suez Canal Shipping traffic. (c) AdobeStock / Hladchenko Viktor

Egypt is expected to receive a $1.2 billion disbursement from the International Monetary Fund this month as part of an $8 billion program with the international lender, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Sunday.

Last month, the IMF said it reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on the fourth review of the 46-month Extended Fund Facility arrangement, potentially unlocking the $1.2 billion disbursement.

"The (IMF's executive) board will convene in January and, God willing, we will receive the amount in January," Kouchouk told ON TV in an interview, adding Egypt had not requested an increase to the $8 billion loan.

Egypt, grappling with high inflation and shortages of foreign currency, agreed to the expanded IMF program in March. A sharp decline in Suez Canal revenue caused by regional tensions over the last year compounded its economic woes.

Kouchouk also said Egypt is targeting about $3 billion in the remainder of the current fiscal year, which runs until the end of June, through "diverse issuances" to investors, without elaborating further. His comments came in response to a question about whether Egypt plans to offer new bonds to foreign investors this year.

Legal Ports Government Update Coastal/Inland Infrastructure Marine Finance

Related Logistics News

(c) Andrii / Adobestock

US Port Labor Talks to Resume on Tuesday
(c) cactus image

Ship Brokers: EU's clean fuel rules 'Inflationary'
(c) Muhammad_313 Adobestock

USCG's MERPAC announces Advisory Committee Meeting
File Image: The St. Lawrence Seaway (c) Wilding / Adobestock

Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System Issues Notice to...
(c) utah51 / Adobestock

FMC Updates Class Action Policies
(c) Darunrat / Adobestock

Broad Sector Declines puts Baltic Index at 17-month low

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

US Port Labor Talks Resume with Spotlight on Automation

US Port Labor Talks Resume with Spotlight on Automation

Amid Falling Suez Canal Revenue, Egypt to get $1.2 bln IMF Boost

Amid Falling Suez Canal Revenue, Egypt to get $1.2 bln IMF Boost

BoatUS' Sensenbrenner Appointed to NBSAC

BoatUS' Sensenbrenner Appointed to NBSAC

Norris Joins Shipbuilder as New Marine Fabrication Vice President

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Initially major US winter season storm of year sweeps into Mid-Atlantic states
Taiwan coast guard states investigation of harmed undersea cable television stymied by weather
American Airlines back in 'Big 3' carriers, brokerages forecast strong 2025