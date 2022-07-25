28991 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

July 25, 2022

American Cruise Lines Adds California Service

(Photo: American Cruise Lines)

(Photo: American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines announced it will begin offering California cruises starting in 2023.

The U.S. river and small ship coastal cruise line will offer a new eight-day round tris from San Francisco exploring the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River and the San Joaquin River, with stops in San Francisco, Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento.

“American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship cruises across the country. Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way…many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.

