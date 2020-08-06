American Commercial Barge Line Names Ellis as CEO

U.S. inland barge transportation company American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) has named Mike Ellis as the company’s new chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors, effective August 17, 2020.

Ellis will take the helm following ACBL's recently completed Chapter 11 recapitalization and restructuring, succeeding retiring president and CEO Mark Knoy, who has led the company since 2011.

“Following a thorough search, we are delighted to welcome Mike Ellis as ACBL’s new CEO, beginning a new chapter in the company’s 100+ year storied history,” said John Giles, ACBL’s chairman of the board. “Mike comes to ACBL with a long history in the industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership that will guide us forward.”

Prior to joining ACBL, Ellis was executive vice president and marine group leader for Savage Services Corporation where he helped grow and diversify the inland and offshore marine businesses until Savage sold its inland business to Kirby in April 2020. Ellis was previously president, board member and part owner of Settoon Towing, LLC, which was sold to Savage. Prior to joining Settoon, Ellis held various leadership positions with Bollinger Shipyards including EVP/CFO and EVP/COO.