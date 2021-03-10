28847 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 10, 2021

Alter Logistics Hires Ferguson as Senior VP

Alter Logistics Company announced that Paul Ferguson has joined the company as Senior Vice President.

“Paul’s responsibilities will include expansion projects at Alter’s St. Paul, Minnesota Terminal as well as new growth development opportunities for the company,” said Jeffrey Goldstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Ferguson joins Alter with an extensive career in developing logistical solutions and advantages for shippers to create, connect and enable new market access. Alter Logistics’ unique and market differentiating assets provide shippers with multimodal transload exchange capabilities to optimize their logistics networks.

