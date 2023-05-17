Subscribe
Search

Alaska LNG Project Clears Legal Hurdle

May 17, 2023

(Image: Alaska LNG)
(Image: Alaska LNG)

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit filed by environmental groups challenging federal approvals needed to construct a $39 billion project that would move natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope across the state.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's review of plans for the state-run Alaska Gasline Development Corp's project satisfied the National Environmental Policy Act requirements to take a hard look at environmental impacts of major proposals, and that the approvals complied with the Natural Gas Act and other laws.

The Alaska LNG project would transport natural gas along a pipeline that bisects the state from north to south. Backers say it could help the United States compete with Russia to ship natural gas from the Arctic to Asia. But, environmental groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club, which sued in 2020 claim it would "wreak havoc" on Alaska's wildlife and the climate.

Construction on the 800-mile pipeline and related infrastructure has not started, according to Tim Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the developer. He said Tuesday that they are in the process now of choosing investors.

Kristen Monsell, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said Tuesday that they're disappointed with the ruling but that "the fight isn't over."

FERC declined to comment.

The judges said Tuesday that FERC adequately considered how noises and ship traffic might harm endangered beluga whales and how construction could impact wetlands, despite concerns raised by the environmental groups.

The court also backed FERC’s method for analyzing the significance of the project’s expected greenhouse gas emissions by comparing those to existing state and nationwide emissions. The court said the agency had no obligation to rely on the social cost of carbon metric the groups had argued was better suited for that analysis.

The decision comes after the U.S. Department of Energy issued key export approvals for the project last month. Those approvals are facing a separate legal challenge filed by the environmental groups.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity v. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, No. 20-1379.

For the environmental groups: Erin Colón, Jeremy Lieb and Sara Gersen of Earthjustice; and Kristen Monsell and Elizabeth Jones of the Center for Biological Diversity

For FERC: Lona Perry and Robert Solomon of FERC

For the Alaska Gasline Development Corp: Kenneth Minesinger and Howard Nelson of Greenberg Traurig


(Reuters - Reporting by Clark Mindock)

Legal LNG North America Americas Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

© JET-PIX / Adobe Stock

Germany Scales Down LNG Terminal Plans as Supply Crisis...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

US Permit Crackdown Poses New Hurdles for Proposed LNG...
© RLS Photo / Adobe Stock

Port of Montreal Aims to Be Carbon Neutral by 2035
FRSU Golar Tundra moored at the port of Piombino. (Photo: Snam)

Italy New LNG Terminal to be Operational at End-month

US Launches $4 Billion Effort to Electrify US Ports, Cut...
Source: POLA

Singapore and San Pedro Bay Ports Sign Green Corridor MoU


Trending Logistics News

© Jezper / Adobe Stock

New Container Depot Opened in Port of Mobile
Ports
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District presents Jaxport with $35 million refund for unused prepayments for the harbor deepening project. From left: Jaxport Board Vice Chair Daniel Bean, Jaxport CEO Eric Green, USACE Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management Howie Gonzales, USACE Chief of Water Resources Branch Milan Mora, and USACE Senior Project Manager Jason Harrah. (Photo: Jaxport)

Jaxport Gets $35 Million Refund for Harbor Deepening
Ports

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Video

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Logistics News

US West Coast Ports Regain Lost Volume as Competitive Pressure Mounts

US West Coast Ports Regain Lost Volume as Competitive Pressure Mounts

Black Sea Gain Corridor has Not Yet Resumed Operations

Black Sea Gain Corridor has Not Yet Resumed Operations

Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extended for Two Months

Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extended for Two Months

Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News