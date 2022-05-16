28967 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, May 16, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 16, 2022

AIDA Cruise Ships Set to 'Plug In' at Port of Southampton

(Photo: Associated British Ports)

(Photo: Associated British Ports)

ABP’s Port of Southampton announced on Monday that all three of AIDA Cruises’ ships to visit Southampton this year have been commissioned for shore power at the port

AIDAcosma, AIDAprima and now AIDAsol have all undergone commissioning, meaning that when these cruise ships return to the port, they are able to ‘plug in’ at Horizon Cruise Terminal or Mayflower Cruise Terminal.

“It’s fantastic to be able to facilitate this sustainability milestone for AIDA Cruises,” said Rebekah Keeler, Head of Cruise at ABP. “To commission three of its ships in such close succession shows real commitment from AIDA Cruises whilst also demonstrating the efficiency of the shore power process at Southampton.”  

AIDAcosma was the first of the three ships to be commissioned, shortly after she arrived on her maiden voyage at the end of February. AIDAcosma is also the second ship for AIDA Cruises that can be powered by low-emission liquified natural gas (LNG ), which can be bunkered at the Port of Southampton’s Ocean Cruise Terminal.

AIDAprima and AIDAsol will run a number of Northern Europe itineraries from the Port of Southampton this summer.

Related News

(Photo: Konecranes)

Port of Koper Orders More Electric Konecranes RTGs

 Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 From left: Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman, The Nippon Foundation; Mitsuyuki Unno, Executive Director, The Nippon Foundation; Shakir Shamshy, Director, DeepStar; and Pat Toomey, Manager, DeepStar. Image courtesy The Nippon Foundation

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2nd Assistant Engineer (relief needed ASAP)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Fleet Mechanic

● Charleston, SC, United States

Marine Electrician

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography ● San Diego, CA, United States

Chief Engineer

● V.Ships Crew ● UAE

ETO

● V.Ships Crew ● UAE
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int