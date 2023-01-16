Aggarwal Joins APM Terminals Pipavav as Managing Director

APM terminals Pipavav in India announced the appointment of Girish Aggarwal as the Managing Director of the company.

Aggarwal has worked in leadership roles in multiple industries such as logistics, IT, consultancy services, and FMCG. He is an experienced leader with proven track record in strategic planning, business performance, supply chain management, stakeholder management during the career spanning more than 25 years. In his previous stint as COO of APM Terminals Mumbai [GTI- Gateway Terminal of India], he delivered strategic and operational progress of the terminal delivering value for the stakeholders, building unified culture with utmost focus on customer satisfaction and safety at the terminal.

An engineer and IIM-Bangalore pass out, he has worked in leadership roles with companies such as Unilever India, Ariba [part of SAP], Genpact, and Arvind Group prior to joining Maersk.

Aggarwal said, “I am humbled and excited to be a part of APM Terminals Pipavav’s next phase of growth. Our customers and partners have tremendous trust in our capabilities, and we will continue to raise the bar higher by offering seamless trade experience.”