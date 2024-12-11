Subscribe
Search

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal Curbs Crane Noise Pollution

December 11, 2024

Source: ICTSI
Source: ICTSI

Croatia’s Adriatic Gate Container Terminal has taken a step towards more community-friendly operations by installing white noise reversing alarms on two of its rail-mounted gantry cranes.

White noise reversing alarms emit a softer, more localized sound resembling a gentle hiss rather than the high-pitched beeps of traditional alarms. This directional sound focuses on the immediate area around the crane, reducing noise spillover beyond the terminal.

Additionally, the alarms automatically adjust their volume based on the time of day and surrounding noise levels, ensuring quieter operation at night. This flexibility minimizes disturbances for nearby residents while maintaining safety standards in the terminal.

The installation of white noise alarms also bolsters safety by providing a continuous, easily locatable sound, enabling workers and pedestrians to identify moving equipment more effectively, even in low-visibility situations.

Ports Infrastructure Cranes

Related Logistics News

(c) David Lee Photography

DP World Launches Container Port Inset Program
Image courtesy ARC

U.S. Military Gets Sealift Boost with M/V ARC Endeavor
Nigerdock Chairman and CEO, Maher and Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho. (c) Nigerdock

Snake Island Port inks 45-Year Concession with NPA

USDOT's Marad Awards $5 Million in Marine Highway Grants
Alexander Coesel, KVSA Florian Vreeburg, KVSA Eleni Bougioukou, Port of Tyne, Declan Walsh, DFDS Tim Scarbrough, Ricardo Matthew Moss, Ricardo Peter van de Meerakker, Port of Ijmuiden. Image courtesy Port of Tyne

Port of Tyne Launches 'Green North Sea Shipping Corridor'...
The Panama Canal accounts for 3.1% of the Central American country's gross domestic product. Copyright Solarisys/AdobeStock

Panama Canal's Big Plans to Address Drought

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal Curbs Crane Noise Pollution

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal Curbs Crane Noise Pollution

Incat Crowther to Design All-Electric Cargo Vessel

Incat Crowther to Design All-Electric Cargo Vessel

New Functions for BlueBox Systems Freight Tracker

New Functions for BlueBox Systems Freight Tracker

USACE taps Gatehouse Maritime for AIS Tech

USACE taps Gatehouse Maritime for AIS Tech

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Italy state broadcaster RAI moves towards tower tie-up, sources state
'Chai and samosas': US hotels welcome Indian tourist boom to restore revenue
UK announces preparing overhaul to help meet 1.5 million brand-new homes target