Adriatic Gate Container Terminal Curbs Crane Noise Pollution

Croatia’s Adriatic Gate Container Terminal has taken a step towards more community-friendly operations by installing white noise reversing alarms on two of its rail-mounted gantry cranes.

White noise reversing alarms emit a softer, more localized sound resembling a gentle hiss rather than the high-pitched beeps of traditional alarms. This directional sound focuses on the immediate area around the crane, reducing noise spillover beyond the terminal.

Additionally, the alarms automatically adjust their volume based on the time of day and surrounding noise levels, ensuring quieter operation at night. This flexibility minimizes disturbances for nearby residents while maintaining safety standards in the terminal.

The installation of white noise alarms also bolsters safety by providing a continuous, easily locatable sound, enabling workers and pedestrians to identify moving equipment more effectively, even in low-visibility situations.



