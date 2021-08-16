Addleshaw Goddard Hires Ian Le Pelley

London-based law firm Addleshaw Goddard has boosted its transport team with the addition of ports and terminals expert Ian Le Pelley. Formerly Group Deputy General Counsel for DP World, one of the largest port operators across the globe, Ian has unparalleled expertise in the ports sector.

The move is a commitment to boosting AG's ports practice as it builds on the strength of its U.K. work to deliver a truly international presence, the law firm said. With significant cross-border M&A experience, and having acted on a number of $1bn+ projects worldwide, Ian's links with the global ports community will be another boost to Addleshaw's ongoing international growth strategy. Having worked extensively in the Middle East, as well as in other key global markets including Africa and Hong Kong, he is well-placed to complement and enhance AG's current offering.

Ian will be joining AG's Edinburgh office, further helping to drive the firm’s Scottish growth strategy.

Ian’s appointment comes on the back of a number of lateral hires across 2021 both in the U.K. and overseas – and the opening of new offices in Continental Europe – that has seen AG develop its international capability and deliver exceptional work for clients from strong business fundamentals.