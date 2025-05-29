Subscribe
Search

Adani Ports Accepts Bids for 15-Year Bonds

May 29, 2025

© Adobe Stock/A2Z AI - stock.adobe.com
© Adobe Stock/A2Z AI - stock.adobe.com

India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the country's largest private port operator, has accepted bids worth 50 billion rupees ($584.8 million) for bonds maturing in 15 years, two merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The company will pay an annual coupon of 7.75% on the issue, and had invited bids earlier in the day, they said.

The group did not immediately respond to Reuters' email seeking comments. On May 22, the company's board approved raising up to 60 billion rupees through bond sales.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on May 29: 

Issuer

Tenure

Coupon (in %)

Issue size (in bln rupees)*

Bidding date

Rating

Adani Ports

15 year

7.75

50

May 29

AAA (Crisil, Care)

NaBFID

5 year

6.67

21

May 29

AAA (Crisil, Icra)

Jubilant Bevco

3 year

9.15 (yield)

30

June 4

AA (Crisil)

Jubilant Beverages

3 year

9.00 (yield)

26.50

June 4

AA (Crisil)

India Infradebt

5 year and 1 month

7.45

20+2.40

May 30

AAA (Crisil, Icra)


  * Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues

($1 = 85.4980 Indian rupees)

(Reuters/Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

Ports Finance Bid

Related Logistics News

© DP World

DP World Nhava Sheva Expands Asia Connectivity with New...
© Adobe Stock/A2Z AI - stock.adobe.com

Adani Ports Plans Local Market Comeback After 17 Month...
© creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

Police Bust Cocaine Gang
© Adobe Stock/Timon - stock.adobe.com

CK Hutchison Confirms Mediterranean Shipping Company As...
© Port Everglades

Port Everglades Signs 10-Year Lease Agreement with...
© Adobe Stock/robnaw

UAE Blamed for Port Sudan Drone Attacks

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

DP World Nhava Sheva Expands Asia Connectivity with New Weekly Shipping Services

DP World Nhava Sheva Expands Asia Connectivity with New Weekly Shipping Services

Adani Ports Accepts Bids for 15-Year Bonds

Adani Ports Accepts Bids for 15-Year Bonds

NOAA’s PORTS® System Expands Operations to Include Pearl Harbor-Honolulu

NOAA’s PORTS® System Expands Operations to Include Pearl Harbor-Honolulu

Adani Ports Plans Local Market Comeback After 17 Month Hiatus

Adani Ports Plans Local Market Comeback After 17 Month Hiatus

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Poste Italiane does not promote changes at Telecom Italia's helm
Boeing CEO wants to increase 737 MAX production throughout the rest of the year
US-authorized buyers Venezuelan oil complete transaction as licenses expire