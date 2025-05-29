Adani Ports Accepts Bids for 15-Year Bonds

India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the country's largest private port operator, has accepted bids worth 50 billion rupees ($584.8 million) for bonds maturing in 15 years, two merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The company will pay an annual coupon of 7.75% on the issue, and had invited bids earlier in the day, they said.

The group did not immediately respond to Reuters' email seeking comments. On May 22, the company's board approved raising up to 60 billion rupees through bond sales.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on May 29:

Issuer Tenure Coupon (in %) Issue size (in bln rupees)* Bidding date Rating Adani Ports 15 year 7.75 50 May 29 AAA (Crisil, Care) NaBFID 5 year 6.67 21 May 29 AAA (Crisil, Icra) Jubilant Bevco 3 year 9.15 (yield) 30 June 4 AA (Crisil) Jubilant Beverages 3 year 9.00 (yield) 26.50 June 4 AA (Crisil) India Infradebt 5 year and 1 month 7.45 20+2.40 May 30 AAA (Crisil, Icra)





* Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues

($1 = 85.4980 Indian rupees)

(Reuters/Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)