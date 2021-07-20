28892 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, July 23, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 20, 2021

Adani to Offer 50% Discount on Charges to LNG-fueled Ships at Mundra Port

Mundra port - (File Photo: Adani)

Mundra port - (File Photo: Adani)

The Adani Group will offer a 50% discount on charges to liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled ships at Mundra, India's largest commercial port, according to a notice seen by Reuters, as the country seeks to cut emissions under its green ports plan.

Using LNG to fuel ships allows a significant reduction in CO2 as well as of other forms of pollution compared with conventional shipping fuel.

"Port will offer 50% discount on Port Dues, Pilotage and Berth hire charges," the notice to shippers, issued by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, said.

The company, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, said the waiver scheme will apply to vessels with dual fuel engines that use LNG as a primary fuel. The scheme will be valid for six months from Aug. 1.

However, the waiver on port charges would not apply for vessels carrying LNG cargo and using LNG fuel, it said.

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Related News

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Violence Disrupts Shipping at the Port of Durban

 Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 Photo courtesy Almarin

New Nav Buoys for Port of Setúbal

 © Martin Bergsma / Adobe Stock

EU to Add Shipping to Its Carbon Trading Market

 An Eimskip vessel Credit: Finn Salomon Nielsen/MarineTraffic.com

Eimskip Names New CFO

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Maintenance/Construction Technician

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Master

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Havelock, NC, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int