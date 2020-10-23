NYK Acquires Gazocean

On October 22, NYK signed a sales and purchase agreement with France's Total acquiring all of the company’s shares in the ship management company, Gazocean. Based in Marseille, France, and responsible for the management of six LNG carriers, Gazocean is now a wholly owned subsidiary of NYK. The move is designed to strengthen NYK’s ship-management system and expand the company’s LNG transportation business in France. Before the purchase, NYK held 20% of Gazocean shares and Total held 80%.

In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” the NYK Group is seeking to secure stable freight rates through long-term contracts, and the company will continue to encourage creative solutions in its effort to contribute to stable energy transport services.