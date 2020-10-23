28805 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 23, 2020

NYK Acquires Gazocean

On October 22, NYK signed a sales and purchase agreement with France's Total acquiring all of the company’s shares in the ship management company, Gazocean. Based in Marseille, France, and responsible for the management of six LNG carriers, Gazocean is now a wholly owned subsidiary of NYK. The move is designed to strengthen NYK’s ship-management system and expand the company’s LNG transportation business in France. Before the purchase, NYK held 20% of Gazocean shares and Total held 80%.

In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” the NYK Group is seeking to secure stable freight rates through long-term contracts, and the company will continue to encourage creative solutions in its effort to contribute to stable energy transport services.

Related News

Copyright Navtor

Integration is Everything

 Image: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Launches Priority Cargo Service

 © sedsembak / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

 Image: European Union

EU to Launch Ocean Tracker

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

President, Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int