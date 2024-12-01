Subscribe
Search

Access to Georgian Port Blocked by Protesters

December 1, 2024

© k_samurkas / Adobe Stock
© k_samurkas / Adobe Stock

Georgian anti-government protesters on Sunday blocked an access road into the country's main commercial port in the Black Sea city of Poti, Georgian news agency Interpress reported.

Images showed at least one entrance to the port complex blocked by protesters demonstrating against the ruling party's announcement on Thursday that it was suspending talks on joining the European Union for four years.

Reuters was unable to verify the extent to which the port remains accessible.

The port is owned and operated by APM Terminals, a Dutch-based unit of Danish shipping company Maersk. It is the largest sea port in Georgia, handling 80% of the country's container traffic, according to the port's website.


(Reuters - Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Ports

Related Logistics News

St. Lawrence Seaway (c) Wilding / Adobestock

St. Lawrence Seaway Invests $350 Million in Upgrades
(Credit: DEME)

DEME to Build Offshore Wind Terminal in German Port
Port Albany_RHendrick (c) Port of Albany

Albany Port CEO Elected Vice Chair at National Ports...
Port of Charleston (c) Nataliya Hora / Adobestock

SC Ports: Box Volume Steady, Rail Expands
© Tierney / Adobe Stock

Ports Awarded $580 Million in MARAD Grants
© magr80 / Adobe Stock

Lumina Sustainable Materials to Open Hub in Jeffersonville

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Panama Canal's Big Plans to Address Drought

Hapag-Lloyd Expects Lower 4Q Profitability

Hapag-Lloyd Expects Lower 4Q Profitability

St. Lawrence Seaway Invests $350 Million in Upgrades

St. Lawrence Seaway Invests $350 Million in Upgrades

Access to Georgian Port Blocked by Protesters

Access to Georgian Port Blocked by Protesters

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Uber releases boat hailing service on Kashmir's picturesque Dal Lake
Biden makes no discuss kid's pardon in Cape Verde stopover on method to Angola
Ukraine introduces minimum export prices for significant agricultural products