AAPA Welcomes 2024-2025 Leadership

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) today announced its newly elected Board of Directors and officers who will serve for the 2024-2025 term.

These port leaders, representing a diverse range of expertise and regions, are poised to guide AAPA’s efforts to advance the maritime and port industries. The elections occurred October 28 during AAPA’s 113th Annual Convention in Boston, MA, one of the largest gatherings of port professionals in the organization’s history, with over 800 attendees.



The newly elected officials include:



• Chair of the Board: Chett Chiasson, Executive Director, Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC): Chiasson has 17 years of experience at GLPC, where he oversees Port Fourchon and advocates for coastal protection and energy security.

• Vice-Chair of the Board: Richard Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, Albany Port District Commission: Hendrick has led the Port of Albany since 2008, driving record growth and infrastructure investment.

• Stephen Edwards, CEO, Port of Virginia: Edwards brings global maritime expertise, focusing on strategic growth and operational excellence.

• Kristine Zortman, Executive Director, Port of Redwood City: Zortman is known for her strategic vision and sustainability initiatives in California’s Bay Area.

• Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO, Prince Rupert Port Authority: Stevenson has played a pivotal role in the growth of Canada’s third-largest port.

• Steve Ribuffo, Director, Port of Alaska: Ribuffo, a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, brings a wealth of logistics and operational expertise.



These new members join another group of port executives elected in 2023 to serve a two-year term through 2025, ensuring continuity and a broad representation of expertise on AAPA’s Board of Directors. Existing Board Members include:



• Hydi Webb, PortMiami: Webb oversees the growth of one of America’s fastest-growing container ports and the world’s leading cruise port, driving over $43 billion in economic impact.

• Julianna Marler, Port of Vancouver USA: Marler, the port’s first female CEO, has led key initiatives like the Terminal 1 Waterfront project and Centennial Industrial Park development.

• Paul Matthews, Port of South Louisiana: Matthews has spearheaded significant growth, including a $600 million grain terminal project and record-breaking revenue at America’s leading grain exporter.

• Deb DeLuca, Duluth Seaway Port Authority: DeLuca leads the largest port in the Great Lakes by tonnage, driving maritime transportation and economic development in the region.



AAPA President & CEO Cary Davis expressed enthusiasm for the incoming board, stating: "I am thrilled to work with this exceptional group of leaders over the next two years. Their diverse expertise and commitment to the industry will be instrumental in driving progress, overcoming the challenges, and seizing the opportunities in front of our ports."



The AAPA Board of Directors also governs AAPA Latin America, ensuring alignment and collaboration across the organization’s North and South American regions. AAPA Latin America, which was reconstituted in September 2024, operates independently but works closely with AAPA North America to advance the interests of ports across the Western Hemisphere, amplifying the collective voice of ports.



