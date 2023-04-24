Zinus to Supply Shore Charging Systems for Seaspan Ferries

Norway-based Zinus announced it has secured a contract to supply shore power technology and autonomous solutions for Canada's Seaspan Ferries.

Seaspan Ferries serves the Vancouver Island supply chain and with a commercial ferry service.

The contract includes the supply of three Zinus Autonomous Solution units, consisting of three ZPP700 Automatic Telescopic Charging Towers and three SWC100 Autonomous Onboard Receiver systems. These advanced technologies will enable quick and autonomous connection to the grid to facilitate high power shore charging of the hybrid fleet’s onboard energy storage systems.

Harly Penner, Vice President of Seaspan Ferries and Energy Transportation, said, “At Seaspan Ferries we are proud to be a national leader in decarbonizing marine transportation and through the deployment of these automated shore power interconnection systems, we are continuing to find new solutions to enable further reductions of our fleet emissions.”

For Zinus, the contract is its first in North America.

“Zinus is thrilled to break into the North American market with this order, as it signifies a promising step towards a future of sustainable, efficient marine transportation in the region. This collaboration between Zinus and Seaspan Ferries showcases the potential for innovation and growth in the industry, as both companies share a commitment to delivering environmentally conscious, cutting-edge solutions,” said Tore Martin Svanheld, VP Sales of Zinus.