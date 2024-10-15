Subscribe
Zinus Chosen for Port of Skagen Shore Power

October 15, 2024

Source: Zinus
Zinus has been awarded a contract with Port of Skagen, Denmark, for the delivery of two of its ZPP115 shore power units.
The units are set to be delivered early in 2025.

The Port of Skagen is one of Denmark’s busiest and most diverse ports, and with rapid growth underway, the port has been focusing on enhancing its sustainability efforts, including shore power.

The CEO of Port of Skagen, Willy B. Hansen, said: “The cable management system from Zinus AS is a vital part of the Port of Skagen pilot in the Interreg North Sea project - Green Supply Chains. The pilot aim is to electrify the pelagic fish landing operation at the Scandic Pelagic & FF-Skagen landing terminals. The system will enable the large vessels to turn off their diesels and run on green electricity.”

