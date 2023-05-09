Subscribe
Young Named VP Production Ops at Austal USA

May 9, 2023

Austal USA promoted Chris Young to Vice President of Production Operations. Young, formerly Senior Director of Production, is a 26-year veteran of Austal with 19 of those years spent at Austal USA’s new construction manufacturing facilities in Mobile. 

Young’s tenure with Austal began immediately following school in Perth, Australia, when he joined the company as a structural engineering apprentice. Young was soon asked to travel to the US to join the Austal USA team as it stood up operations in Mobile, Ala. After a brief return to Australia, Young came back to Mobile in 2004 to assist in production management roles overseeing the construction of two Hawaii Super Ferry vessels. Young also played an instrumental role in hiring and training the production workforce as the company underwent a major growth period.  

Mike Bell, formerly Senior Vice President of Production Operations, was named Senior Vice President of Infrastructure, Austal West Campus and Site Services where he will oversee the company’s continued infrastructure expansion. 

