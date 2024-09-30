New York Bracing for Ports Strike Impact

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said an impending East Coast and Gulf Coast port strike set to start early on Tuesday could result in significant disruptions but urged residents not to stockpile food.

"We're deeply concerned about the impact a strike could have on our supply chains, especially when it comes to critical goods like medical supplies and others," Hochul told a news conference on Monday saying the state "fully anticipates" a strike will take place.

The gates of the marine terminals in New York and northern New Jersey will be closed at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) ahead of a work stoppage, said Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

If 45,000 union members walk off the job at ports stretching from Maine to Texas, it would be the first coast-wide strike by the International Longshoremen's Association since 1977, affecting ports that handle about half the nation's ocean shipping.

Cotton said close to 100,000 cargo containers will be stored at the port during the strike with another 35 ships headed to the port over the next week. They would remain at anchor during the strike under the supervision of the U.S. Coast Guard.

People should not be concerned about losing access to essential goods if a strike begins, Hochul said.

"We don't think there will be a disruption to the food supply," the New York governor said, but she added that if a work stoppage goes on for an extended period, it could impact shipments like bananas. "We don't anticipate shortages of essential goods anytime soon."

Hochul said the state recently reminded hospitals and nursing homes across New York of the requirement to maintain a 60-day stockpile of personal protective equipment and other critical goods. "We're really focused on medical supplies," Hochul said.

She said some consumers might not get an automobile on the same timetable they are expecting or other consumer goods.

"This will be a major disruption for thousands and thousands of independent truckers as well," Hochul added.





(Reuters - Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)