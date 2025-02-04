50-Year Deal Signed for Grain Hub at Khalifa Port

AD Ports Grouphas signed a 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills, an Al Hazaa Investment Group member. This strategic partnership will see the development of a state-of-the-art grain storage and processing facility at Khalifa Port at South Quay, further enhancing its capabilities and reinforcing its position as a premier trade hub in the region.

The 50,000 m2 facility is planned to have a storage capacity of approximately 300,000 Metric Tons and is expected to go live within two and a half years after the start of construction.

The leased plot, strategically located within Khalifa Port, will provide Al Ain Mills with direct access to deep-water berths and the world-class port facilities for which Khalifa Port is renowned. This development is set to significantly boost grain storage, handling efficiency, and capacity, catering to the growing demand for high-quality grain products in the GCC and beyond.

The new facility is expected to be crucial in supporting the UAE's food security initiatives. It will contribute to the region's economic growth by creating new job opportunities and fostering trade activities.



