Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 7, 2022

DP World Posts 9.4% Rise in 2021 Container Columes

© Wirestock / Adobe Stock

Ports giant DP World on Monday reported a 9.4% rise in 2021 container volumes, though growth rates moderated in the fourth quarter which the Dubai state company said was expected due to the impact of COVID-19, inflation and supply chain issues.

DP World said it handled 77.9 million shipping containers across its portfolio with its Asia Pacific & India, and Americas & Australia regions both recording double digit growth.

Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said there had been an encouraging start to 2022 and that DP World expected the portfolio to "continue to deliver growth".

But he also said the pandemic, ongoing global supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainty "could continue to hinder the global economic recovery."


(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

