DP World Posorja joins Portchain Connect Network

February 26, 2025

The Deep-Water Port in Posorja, operated by DP World, implements Portchain Connect to simplify the berth alignment process with shipping lines. Portchain announced today that DP World Posorja will join the Portchain Connect network. The Deep-Water Port in Posorja will use Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing.

Portchain Connect enables the Port of Posorja to receive a real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems. It enables them to respond and counter-propose quickly to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.

Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy-to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitized communication, and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability.

