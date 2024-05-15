DP World Opens New Sites in Romania

DP World has continued its string of new investments across Europe with the opening of three major sites in Romania.

Constanta, the largest container port on the Black Sea, is now home to two new facilities following a €65 million investment: a 5-hectares ‘project' cargo terminal for heavy, large and complex cargo, and a new ‘roll-on, roll-off’ (RO-RO) terminal that will handle up to 80,000 vehicles per year at its peak. A further €50 million will be invested in a new multi-transport platform in Constanta that will open in 2025.

DP World’s third new facility opening is in Aiud, in the industrial heartland of Romania, which is now home to a new 8-hectares 'intermodal’ logistics hub connecting rail and road, following a €21 million investment.

DP World said it has invested over €250 million in Romania since 2004, including grants from the European Union.

Rashid Abdulla, CEO and Managing Director, DP World Europe, who started his career as Manager for Constanta in 2004, said, “Romania is a dynamic economy and well positioned to benefit from the rise in nearshoring and manufacturing. DP World looks forward to building on our long-standing relationship with Romania, and to deploying our latest investments to support Romania as it plays an increasingly important role in trade and economic growth in the region.”

Cosmin Carstea, CEO DP World Romania, said, “DP World’s latest investments in Romania will increase the cargo flows by around two million tonnes per annum through the country. We believe that with this investment, DP World in Constanta will significantly strengthen its position as one of the most important container and RO-RO hubs in Central and Eastern Europe. To aid this, we also plan to open a centre of excellence for services in the Balkans, to facilitate trade for the countries around Romania.”

Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Transportation, Romania, said, "The Romanian government welcomes DP World's latest investment in Romania's logistics infrastructure. DP World has been a strong partner to Romania for twenty years. Constanta port has opened Romania to new markets and trading opportunities, provided stable and skilled jobs and catalysed the development of a whole host of adjacent businesses."

DP World, other investments across Europe in recent years have included port expansion programs at six of its 11 major terminals across the continent, including at Antwerp (Belgium), Novi Sad (Serbia) and London Gateway (U.K.).