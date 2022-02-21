28951 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

February 21, 2022

World's Largest Cruise Ship Makes US Debut

Wonder of the Seas (Photo: Port Everglades)

Port Everglades once again welcomes the largest cruise ship in the world. Royal Caribbean International's Wonder of the Seas docked at her homeport, Port Everglades, this weekend for her inaugural season beginning March 4. This is the fourth Oasis-Class ship to make its U.S. debut at Port Everglades.

Built by French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the new 236,857 GT cruise ship takes the title of world's largest from its 228,081 GT sister ship Symphony of the Seas, in service since 2018. The 1,188-foot-long, 210-foot-wide Wonder of the Seas has 18 decks, including 16 guest decks, with accommodations for up to 6,988 passengers in 2,867 staterooms, plus 2,300 crew. Its draft is 30 feet.

On March 4, Wonder of the Seas will sail on her inaugural cruise calling on Haiti, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Sailing itineraries include ports in the eastern and western Caribbean as well as Royal Caribbean's uber-popular private island destination Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Wonder of the Seas is the fifth Oasis-Class ship in Royal Caribbean's fleet, including Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas.

