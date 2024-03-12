Subscribe
DP World Cochin Achieved Record Throughput in February

March 12, 2024

Source: DP World

DP World operated International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Cochin handled a record volume of 75,141 TEUs in February 2024, registering a 38% volume growth over February 2023.

The substantial growth of cargo handled by ICTT is a testament to the pivotal role it plays as a preferred gateway and a growing transhipment hub for cargo movement to and from markets in south India, says DP World. Cochin connects close to 50% of EXIM cargo directly to the Middle East, Far East, Europe, and the Mediterranean through mainline services. The terminal also acts as a key hub for the flow of coastal cargo between the east and west coast of India.

ICTT recently commissioned two state-of-the-art STS (Ship-to-Shore) Mega Max cranes that can handle up to a width of 25 container rows. These coupled with the recently added four e-RTGs and yard capacity expansions have enhanced the ability of the terminal to offer faster vessel turnaround times while offering sustainable movement of cargo. These have also strengthened the terminal’s productivity with increased lift capacity and enhanced the handling ability of ULCVs (ultra-large container vessels) at the terminal.

Since its inception in 2011, ICTT has managed a cumulative volume of 6.9 million TEUs. The terminal is committed to its role of being South India’s most preferred gateway by providing customers with direct service lines to more than 12 ports on both coasts of India, in addition to serving multiple international ports.

Ports Container Shipping

