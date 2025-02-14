Subscribe
DP World's Carbon Inset Program Passes Milestone

February 14, 2025

Aerial Vew of container yard at Southhampton logistics hub_Photo_Courtesy_DP World
Aerial Vew of container yard at Southhampton logistics hub_Photo_Courtesy_DP World

The world’s first container port, Carbon Inset Program, has registered more than 100,000 TEUs worth of import-laden containers by cargo owners in its first two months.

Launched by DP World in the UK in December 2024, the six-month trial commenced on 1 January and rewards importers with 50kg CO₂e of carbon credits for every loaded import container they move through DP World’s London Gateway and Southampton terminals, helping them to reduce their indirect (Scope 3) emissions. If 50 percent of import cargo owners register for the program during the six-month trial, it will remove over 10,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from supply chains.

DP World’s carbon credits are generated through its subsidiary, Unifeeder, which deploys incrementally lower-carbon fuels across its Northern European shipping network. The credits are independently verified and pooled every quarter, allowing participating companies to showcase their efforts to customers and help meet their sustainability requirements. 

John Trenchard, Vice President of Commercial & Supply Chain at DP World in the UK, said: “At DP World, we are committed to innovation and offering our customers transparent and pragmatic solutions that help them achieve their sustainability goals. Through our revolutionary Carbon Inset Programme, we are working with partners in the DP World group to build on what we have already achieved with our Modal Shift Program, which reduced the carbon emissions of our customers by more than 17,000 tonnes in its first year. We have already seen a surge in sign-ups to the Carbon Inset Program, putting this programme on the course to success.

“With DP World’s commitment to becoming the most efficient and sustainable logistics company in the UK, programs like this will play a key role in meeting that goal, alongside our global ambition to reduce absolute emissions by 42% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.”

Customers can still register to participate in the Carbon Inset Program trial at www.dpworld.com/london-gateway/carbon-inset-programme or contact DP World at [email protected] for more information

Technology Containers Green Ports

