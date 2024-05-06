DP World Acquires Savan Logistics

DP World on Monday announced it has completed its acquisition of Savan Logistics, which operates the Savannakhet dry port in the Savannakhet Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Laos, the first SEZ in the country. Savan Logistics has been operating the dry port since 2016.

Situated on the West end of the 1,450km-long East-West Economic Corridor – linking Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam – the 140,456 sqm dry port is utilized by key regional cargo owners and logistics companies to connect various supply chains along the corridor. It also features about 23,000 sqm of warehousing facilities, including a 11,000 sqm bonded area.

In addition to dry port and warehousing services, DP World will also manage cross-border transport, freight forwarding, and integrated logistics solutions.

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, said, “The dry port is strategically located close to our existing portfolio of ports, terminals, and landside facilities along the East-West Economic Corridor, in Thailand and Vietnam. We will extend our expertise and resources to enhance the infrastructure of the dry port, capitalizing on its geographical advantages to propel trade forward for our customers. Most importantly, we want to enhance the economic conditions of communities which rely on this vital trade corridor for their daily livelihoods.”

In recent weeks, DP World announced partnerships with Malaysia’s Sabah Ports Sdn. Bhd and Asian Terminals Inc (ATI) to manage Sapangar Bay Container Port in East Malaysia and Tanza Barge Terminal in the Philippines, respectively.