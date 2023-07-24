Worker Dies Aboard Vessel at Aberdeen's South Harbor

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A worker has died as a result of injuries suffered on board a vessel docked at Aberdeen's south harbor.

The Port of Aberdeen and local authorities said the worker died on scene following an onboard incident at Dunnottar Quay on Saturday.

"Around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, police were called to Dunnottar Quay, Aberdeen South Harbor, in Aberdeen after a report that a man had been seriously injured whilst working on a ship docked at the site," a Police Scotland spokesperson said. "Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

It is believed the fatality occurred aboard the Danish-registered Iberian Bulker—a 180-meter-long, 37,668 DWT bulk carrier owned by J. Lauritzen subsidiary Lauritzen Bulkers—though authorities were unable to immediately confirm.

The police said it is leading an investigation to determine the cause of the incident, and the Port of Aberdeen said it is assisting authorities with their inquiries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident. The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware," the Police Scotland spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time," the Port of Aberdeen said in a statement.